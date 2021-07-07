Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,046 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $5,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $67.66 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $54.11 and a 52-week high of $72.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.11.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

