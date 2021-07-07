STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 141,261 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,483,228 shares.The stock last traded at $37.62 and had previously closed at $37.36.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STM. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 11.61%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 16.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.