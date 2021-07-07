Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,888 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,229% compared to the typical daily volume of 124 call options.

NYSE MHK opened at $193.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.84. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $67.79 and a 12-month high of $231.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,508 shares in the company, valued at $14,542,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,721,000 after purchasing an additional 302,868 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,674,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,979,000 after acquiring an additional 254,556 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,704,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,747,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,220,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,032,000 after buying an additional 92,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 776,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,314,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.81.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.