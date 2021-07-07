Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 34,726 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 8,967% compared to the average daily volume of 383 call options.

GLOP opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. GasLog Partners has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.86.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $87.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.64 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLOP. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners in the first quarter worth $46,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners in the first quarter worth $58,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners in the first quarter worth $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in GasLog Partners by 75.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GasLog Partners by 10.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

GLOP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of GasLog Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.70.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

