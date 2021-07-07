StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Sold by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.21% of StoneX Group worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in StoneX Group by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 26.9% during the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

In related news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $398,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,267,055.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Diego Rotsztain acquired 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.50 per share, with a total value of $49,799.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,208 shares in the company, valued at $219,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,512 shares of company stock worth $1,753,551. Company insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.19. The stock had a trading volume of 227 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,383. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $70.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.18.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.