Stony Point Capital LLC Buys New Shares in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Stony Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 207,192 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,058,000. American Eagle Outfitters comprises about 1.9% of Stony Point Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Stony Point Capital LLC owned 0.12% of American Eagle Outfitters as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,938 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 227,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,422 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of AEO stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.77. 81,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,761,307. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.26. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 275.00%.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $32,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,069.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $649,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,861 shares of company stock valued at $10,153,773 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.19.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

