Stony Point Capital LLC Has $14.06 Million Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Stony Point Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,990 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,790 shares during the period. SEA comprises approximately 4.5% of Stony Point Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Stony Point Capital LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $14,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in SEA during the first quarter worth $301,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SEA by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,113 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $63,122,000 after purchasing an additional 104,291 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in SEA by 693.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 897,660 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $178,679,000 after purchasing an additional 784,597 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SEA by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,163 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $28,297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

NYSE SE traded down $7.64 on Wednesday, reaching $268.04. The company had a trading volume of 71,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,154. The firm has a market cap of $137.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.92 and a beta of 1.30. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $101.70 and a fifty-two week high of $297.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

SE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Macquarie upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.46.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.