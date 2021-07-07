Stony Point Capital LLC Has $9.89 Million Stock Position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Stony Point Capital LLC grew its position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,515 shares during the period. Cardlytics accounts for approximately 3.2% of Stony Point Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Stony Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $9,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after buying an additional 72,847 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at $455,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cardlytics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.57.

In other news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total value of $225,536.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,306 shares in the company, valued at $33,667,624.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,732 shares of company stock worth $6,045,751. Corporate insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

CDLX stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.34. 376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,496. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a current ratio of 7.63. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.84 and a beta of 2.61. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $55.89 and a one year high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

