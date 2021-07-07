Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.17.

A number of brokerages have commented on SMU.UN. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of TSE SMU.UN traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$18.23. The company had a trading volume of 148,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.95, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.56. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12 month low of C$11.01 and a 12 month high of C$18.37. The company has a market cap of C$3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

