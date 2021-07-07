Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 501,115 SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 501,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,940,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SI-BONE during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in SI-BONE in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 263.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIBN. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. SI-BONE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

In other news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 51,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $1,660,418.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $1,283,938.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,837 shares in the company, valued at $7,203,777.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 150,124 shares of company stock worth $4,820,757 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIBN traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $29.39. 4,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,031. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 14.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.70.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.08 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 56.06% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. Analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN).

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.