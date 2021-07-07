Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 62.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 473,209 shares during the quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $21,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $103,430,000 after buying an additional 86,650 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,317.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD stock traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,690,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,880,860. The company has a market cap of $111.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.59.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,917,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,968,446. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 523,070 shares of company stock valued at $41,760,937 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Benchmark began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.