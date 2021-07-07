Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Has $30.48 Million Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,842 shares during the quarter. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital comprises 1.3% of Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $30,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 347,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,491,000 after purchasing an additional 57,372 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,328,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,148,000 after purchasing an additional 972,528 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 95,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 16,919 shares during the period. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 36,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $2,885,497.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,542,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HASI traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.46. 4,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 19.85 and a quick ratio of 19.85. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $72.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.50.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 55.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.48%.

HASI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.56.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

