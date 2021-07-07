Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RSVA)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RSVA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 121,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $11,979,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,089,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,032,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $998,000. Institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ RSVA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,377. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.52.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

