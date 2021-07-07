Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Sells 294,304 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,304 shares during the period. Shift4 Payments accounts for approximately 2.0% of Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC owned about 0.69% of Shift4 Payments worth $45,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,256,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,042,000 after purchasing an additional 610,875 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 162,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 986.5% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 91,005 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $749,000. Institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $1,482,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,604,131.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 115,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $10,939,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,836,129 shares of company stock valued at $169,586,694 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

FOUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

FOUR stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.70. 2,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,336. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.67. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.07 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 18.73% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

