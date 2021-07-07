Sun (New) (SUN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $13.92 Million

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. Sun (New) has a market cap of $106.76 million and $13.92 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sun (New) coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0215 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Sun (New) has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001925 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00049234 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00060181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003315 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Sun (New) Profile

SUN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136,000 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Sun (New)

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sun (New) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sun (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

