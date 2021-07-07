Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Super Micro Computer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells energy-efficient, application optimized server solutions based on the x86 architecture. The Company’s solutions include a range of rack mount and blade server systems, as well as components. Supermicro emphasizes superior product design and uncompromising quality control to produce industry-leading serverboards, chassis and server systems. These Server Building Block Solutions provide benefits across many environments, including data center deployment, high-performance computing, high-end workstations, storage networks and standalone server installations. Super Micro Computer sells its server systems and components primarily through distributors, which include value-added resellers and system integrators, and to a lesser extent, to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Super Micro Computer, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SMCI. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $34.60 on Friday. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $40.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $895.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $150,684.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,839.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 82,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $3,129,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,689,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,354,589.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,554 shares of company stock worth $3,687,475 in the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 4.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.