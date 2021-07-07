Swace Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $47,407.00 (SWACE)

Swace (CURRENCY:SWACE) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Swace coin can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Swace has a market cap of $4.11 million and approximately $47,407.00 worth of Swace was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swace has traded up 120.7% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00049887 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00133085 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00165464 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,525.10 or 1.00059658 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $342.39 or 0.00992299 BTC.

Swace’s total supply is 2,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 513,292,589 coins. Swace’s official Twitter account is @swaceapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swace’s official website is swace.io . Swace’s official message board is medium.com/swace

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swace should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

