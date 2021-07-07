Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have commented on SZLMY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of SZLMY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463. Swiss Life has a 1-year low of $16.43 and a 1-year high of $26.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.17.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

