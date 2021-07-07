SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Insider Peter Larocque Sells 3,062 Shares

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) insider Peter Larocque sold 3,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $370,348.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SNX opened at $116.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $130.55.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.85%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SYNNEX by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SYNNEX by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the first quarter worth about $122,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SYNNEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

