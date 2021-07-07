Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Receives $2.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.63.

TGB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGB. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,946,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,597 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 160.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,928,266 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,368 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 27.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740,228 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,171 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the first quarter worth $1,870,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the first quarter worth $1,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGB stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Taseko Mines had a net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

