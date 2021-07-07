TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Receives $66.08 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.08.

TRP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TC Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 price target on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $49.76. The company had a trading volume of 129,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,873. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $53.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7137 per share. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Savior LLC grew its stake in TC Energy by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

