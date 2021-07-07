TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 604 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $6,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 591.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.43.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,875,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,850.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,872,853 shares of company stock valued at $108,014,113 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

