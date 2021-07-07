TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 563,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,749,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVFA. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,081,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SVF Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,272,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SVF Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SVFA opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.96. SVF Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

