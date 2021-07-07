TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 76.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,894 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $7,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $385,468,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,002,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,373,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Datadog by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,271,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,931,000 after buying an additional 1,199,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Datadog by 55.4% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,171,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,323,000 after buying an additional 1,130,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $243,796.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,251.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $634,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,657 shares in the company, valued at $15,623,828.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 657,791 shares of company stock worth $57,039,244 over the last 90 days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Datadog currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $108.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.07. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $119.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

