TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $5,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on PNFP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of PNFP opened at $86.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $96.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.38.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.