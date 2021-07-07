TD Asset Management Inc. Invests $7.20 Million in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 207,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,204,000. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Shoals Technologies Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen decreased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Johnson Rice started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.62.

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $36.16 on Wednesday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $44.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.53.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

