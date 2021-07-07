TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,000 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Redfin worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Redfin by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Redfin by 2.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Redfin by 62.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Redfin by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Redfin alerts:

In other news, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $134,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,154 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $4,540,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,668,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,191,565.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,533 shares of company stock worth $12,287,217. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $62.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1,567.25 and a beta of 1.88. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.05 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $268.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.68 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RDFN shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Redfin in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.