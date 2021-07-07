TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,117 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Nevro worth $6,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVRO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Nevro by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000.

In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVRO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $215.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.60.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $155.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nevro Corp. has a 1 year low of $111.87 and a 1 year high of $188.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.92.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $88.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.16 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

