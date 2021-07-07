Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Stake Lessened by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,511,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 176,800 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 4.89% of Team worth $17,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Team in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Team by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 444,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Team by 44,683.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Team by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Team in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Team in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Team stock opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23. Team, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $194.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.20 million. Team had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Team, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Team Profile

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

