TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sidoti

Equities researchers at Sidoti started coverage on shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Sidoti’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Shares of TechTarget stock traded down $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $75.53. 639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,438. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 128.02 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.53. TechTarget has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TechTarget will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TechTarget news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,841 shares in the company, valued at $627,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 14,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $998,705.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,785. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in TechTarget by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in TechTarget by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

