Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 83.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 22.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 86,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,944,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.00.

TDY opened at $422.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $423.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.19 and a 12-month high of $457.79.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.