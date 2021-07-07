Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Bought by Quaker Wealth Management LLC

Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Teleflex accounts for approximately 8.7% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Quaker Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Teleflex worth $18,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 5,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Teleflex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Shares of NYSE TFX traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $414.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 70.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $312.33 and a one year high of $449.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.62.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 12.75%.

TFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.90.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total transaction of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,069,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.