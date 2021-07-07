Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Short Interest Update

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the May 31st total of 4,460,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ERIC shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Friday, April 23rd. SEB Equity Research upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. SEB Equities upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.38.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

ERIC opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.18. The company has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $15.31.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $49.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.40 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 213,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 25,191 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,862,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. 8.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.