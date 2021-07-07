Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHF) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHF) were down 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.44 and last traded at $39.44. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.02.

About Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHF)

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

