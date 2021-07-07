Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.30 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) will announce sales of $22.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.70 million. Tellurian reported sales of $6.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 252.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full-year sales of $76.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.82 million to $139.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $149.05 million, with estimates ranging from $34.82 million to $234.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 519.33%. The business had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. DNB Markets raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tellurian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.74.

NASDAQ TELL opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.38. Tellurian has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $5.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59.

In other news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,441 shares in the company, valued at $439,643.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Tellurian by 2.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 253,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

