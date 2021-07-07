Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) COO Edward L. Williams Sells 1,200 Shares

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) COO Edward L. Williams sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $38,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TLS opened at $32.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 802.25. Telos Co. has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.21.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLS. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in Telos by 87.5% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Telos by 169.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Telos by 254.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Telos by 67.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Telos in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. 34.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TLS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

