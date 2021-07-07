Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. Sells 19,166 Shares of Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $787,722.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.18 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.96 and a 52-week high of $58.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.04.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TENB has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tenable in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Tenable in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tenable by 14.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.