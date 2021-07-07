Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Sold by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,129 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenable by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,520,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,776,000 after purchasing an additional 262,248 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Tenable by 0.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tenable by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 45,756 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,133,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,160,000 after acquiring an additional 72,471 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $91,306.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,539.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,497,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,579.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 274,578 shares of company stock worth $11,113,729. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.04. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $58.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -158.18 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

