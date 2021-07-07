Tesla’s (TSLA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $900.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TSLA. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $736.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $466.57.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $12.76 on Wednesday, reaching $646.82. The company had a trading volume of 497,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,378,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 646.82, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla has a 1 year low of $262.27 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $630.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.87, for a total value of $6,978,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,598 shares in the company, valued at $42,289,526.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,466 shares of company stock worth $66,708,572 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 107.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $4,090,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,304,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 14.4% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Tesla by 50.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.