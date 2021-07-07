Teton Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,500 Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Granite Construction during the 4th quarter worth approximately $896,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 16,889 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 1st quarter valued at $1,078,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Granite Construction by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

GVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of GVA opened at $39.71 on Wednesday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $44.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.94.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $669.91 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. Equities analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.