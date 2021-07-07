Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 13,600 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 33.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $53.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.02. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 36.81%. The business had revenue of $196.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.