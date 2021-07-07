Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 7,300 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 49.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 12,903 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 23.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 130,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 25,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.21.

EPAY opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.50 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.64. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $55.09.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,428 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $65,502.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,986,539.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,342 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $107,427.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,438,214.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,828 shares of company stock worth $576,113 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

