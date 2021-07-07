Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TXN. Longbow Research boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $191.97.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN stock opened at $191.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $125.43 and a 12 month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.