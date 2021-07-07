The Clorox Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 15,009 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 161% compared to the typical volume of 5,750 call options.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $4.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.21. The company had a trading volume of 52,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,349. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.95. The Clorox has a one year low of $170.50 and a one year high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The Clorox’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Clorox will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 140,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,321,000 after acquiring an additional 11,457 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in The Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Clorox by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Clorox by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

