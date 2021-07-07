The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.86.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Argus increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,392 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,959. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $2,345,618,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 536.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,465,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,928,000 after buying an additional 7,977,794 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 100,495.4% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,225,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,700,000 after buying an additional 4,220,808 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 49.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,872,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,350,000 after buying an additional 3,945,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 47.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,195,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,141,000 after buying an additional 3,578,349 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KO traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.32. 143,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,736,745. The Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $43.83 and a 1 year high of $56.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $234.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

