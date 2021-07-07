The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,350 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $22,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,948,052.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 195,392 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,959 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $53.88 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $43.83 and a 1-year high of $56.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.