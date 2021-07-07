The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) will post sales of $3.71 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.85 billion and the lowest is $3.52 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies reported sales of $2.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full-year sales of $16.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.80 billion to $16.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $18.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.52 billion to $19.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Estée Lauder Companies.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.68.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $321.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,300. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $116.53 billion, a PE ratio of 85.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $185.48 and a one year high of $320.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $303.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $267,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 337,800 shares of company stock valued at $103,109,669. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

