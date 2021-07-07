The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Shares Sold by Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd cut its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,000 shares during the quarter. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust accounts for about 3.8% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 6.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 129,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 189.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 294,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,052,000 after acquiring an additional 192,500 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 17.3% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:GDV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.48. 1,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,474. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.04. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $17.37 and a 1-year high of $26.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.