The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $561.18 Million

Analysts expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to report $561.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $559.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $563.00 million. The GEO Group reported sales of $587.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The GEO Group.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GEO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet cut The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

GEO stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.07. 2,064,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,530,500. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $865.28 million, a P/E ratio of 2.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The GEO Group by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 834,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,394,000 after buying an additional 483,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The GEO Group by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,846,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,125,000 after buying an additional 4,649,249 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The GEO Group by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 662,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,869,000 after buying an additional 468,565 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in The GEO Group by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 15,840 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The GEO Group (GEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.