The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.87% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LifeStance Health Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.
Shares of NASDAQ LFST opened at $28.05 on Monday. LifeStance Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $29.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
LifeStance Health Group Company Profile
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
